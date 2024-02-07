Court sentences lady to death for murder in Enugu

An Enugu State High Court, on Wednesday, sentenced one Miss Chiamaka Ifezue to death by hanging for murder.

The convict was arraigned by the state government for the murder of a make-up artist, Miss Ijeoma Nweke, on November 11, 2020

In a two-hour judgement, Justice Kenneth Okpe found the accused guilty of killing the deceased by forcing her to drink a poisonous substance.

Okpe said: “The defendant was in Count 2, charged under Section 274(1) of the Criminal Code Law of Enugu State Cap. 30 Revised Laws of Enugu State, 2004, which prescribes death sentence as punishment.”

He said that the defendant though having a gentle mien, had a heart of steel.

“The defendant carried on throughout the trial with a sense of fulfilment that the mission was accomplished and that her freedom was a matter of time.

“There was no remorse shown from the beginning of the trial to judgment day.

“I hereby sentence the defendant, Ifezue Chiamaka, to death by hanging until she is dead.

“May God have mercy on her,” the judge said.

The Enugu State Director of Public Prosecution, Mrs. C.C. Chigbo, told the court that Nweke left her house on November 11, 2020, for a job but went missing thereafter until her corpse was found five days later in a refuse dump in the Maryland area of the state.

