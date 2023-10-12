Wife from Hell! Woman baths husband with hot oil in his sleep over disagreement

One Ekelediri Nwankwo, a Rivers man, has narrated how his wife, Hope Nwala allegedly bathed him with hot groundnut oil in the Okehi community in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State.

According to Nwankwo, he had been having a running battle with his wife over the attitude of her younger sister who lived with them.

Narrating the incident to newsmen on Wednesday, the victim, Nwankwo, said his sister-in-law had been disrespectful to him, so he decided to send her packing and gave her some money to return home when he could no longer tolerate her.

According to him, it was surprising to him that his wife opposed his decision, leading to a heated argument between them.

He revealed that during his sister-in-law’s stay in their house, his wife started putting up a suspicious behaviour, saying he had been noticing a strange man lurking around his wife and sister-in-law.

Nwankwo said he summoned courage and confronted his wife with his observations and demanded to know who the strange man was, but that instead she became violent and poured hot oil on him while he was asleep in addition to hitting him with a hammer.

He said: “I told my wife’s younger sister to leave my house because of the way she started dressing.

“Her behaviour and the way she occupied my matrimonial bed even when I was around were unacceptable. And no young guy will tolerate such behavior. But my wife refused the younger sister to leave the house.

“I also saw my wife alone with one tall black guy in the shop I rented for her. Not that he is in for business. He followed my wife and her sister here and there.

“So, with all this, I gave her younger sister two thousand naira transport to go home so that I can actually understand what is going on in my house, but my wife got upset, while I went to bed to sleep, she used boiled groundnut oil on me, then started hitting me with a hammer.”

The spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, whi confirmed the incident, said an investigation is ongoing but that the suspect is on the run.

Iringe-Koko stated: ”I can confirm the incident. The matter was incidented at the Igwuruta Police State Station. The woman has fled but we are on her trail to ensure her arrest and make her face the law.”

