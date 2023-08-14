PDP accuses Tinubu of being desperate to drag Nigeria into war with Niger

The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), has accused President Bola Tinubu of desperation to drag Nigeria into war with Niger Republic for ulterior motives.

Spokesman of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, who made the allegation in a statement on Sunday, said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was trying to plunge Nigeria into a state of war by dragging the Nigerian military into a needless conflict with Niger Republic despite the plethora of problems the country was facing.

He added that the desperation by the Tinubu-led government to lead Nigeria into what he describes as a needless war was heightening tension in Nigeria.

“The PDP observes that the insistence by the APC administration to draft Nigerian soldiers into Niger Republic in defiance to the disapproval by the National Assembly and Nigerians across board, validates apprehensions in the public domain of ulterior motives by the Tinubu-led APC to import crisis and destabilize our nation for political reasons,” Ologunagba said.

“While the PDP frowns at unconstitutional change of government in any part of the world, our Party holds that the situation in Niger Republic does not warrant any external peace-keeping effort and does not constitute any threats whatsoever to our national interest to justify committing our already overstretched military to harm’s way in a needless war.

“The insistence of the APC government to go to war in Niger Republic is already heightening tension in Nigeria.”

He added that the war moves were part of APC plans to declare a state of emergency in Nigeria and cripple the judicial process on the 2023 presidential election.

“There are insinuations in the public that the APC is only desperate to deploy Nigerian military to Niger Republic so as to provoke possible external aggression from that country, thereby orchestrating a situation for the declaration of a State of Emergency in Nigeria with the tendency to cripple the judicial process on the 2023 Presidential election and divert attention from the hardship the APC has foisted on the nation in the last two months,” he said.

