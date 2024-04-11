Abia’s first civilian governor, Ogbonnaya Onu, is dead

The first civilian governor of Abia State, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, is dead.

Onu died in an Abuja hospital after a brief illness on Thursday.

He hailed from Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi State.

The politician served as the first executive governor of Abia State from 1992-1993, before the creation of Ebonyi State by the then military administration of late Gen. Sani Abacha.

He was the first chairman, conference of Nigerian elected governors.

He was also a former National Chairman of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), which was one of the parties that merged to form the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2013.

He served as the Minister of Science and Technology under former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

He, however, resigned from his ministerial seat to contest for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket before the 2023 general elections.

