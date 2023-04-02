Governors to meet agencies over management of security votes

The governors of the 36 states have resolved to meet with all the economic and financial agencies in the country to discuss issues regarding their states’ security votes.

This was contained in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Nigerian Governos Forum (NGF), Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, in Abuja on Sunday.

Mr Bello-Barkindo confirmed the meeting was meant to fashion better ways of managing the funds.

Agencies invited to the meeting, according to him, include the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Mr Bello-Barkindo said the meeting would also consider deepening the management and expansion of the cashless policy, which took effect in 2022 when the naira notes were redesigned to further the financial inclusion of all citizens.

READ ALSO: SERAP sues Buhari for failure to probe payment of security votes to Govs since 1999

He said that the meeting was called at the instance of the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) in a letter signed by the agency‘s director, Modibbo Tukur, dated March 30, addressed to the NGF chairman.

“Also on the agenda is a consensus on harmonising and updating the national tax collection and business entry standards and its requirements to help respond to the FATF and the European Union greylisting in which Nigeria appeared.”

Mr Bello-Barkindo advised all governors to prioritise the meeting as its contents had been discussed at the NGF emergency meeting held on Thursday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now