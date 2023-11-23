Nigeria to evacuate refugees from Niger, Chad, Cameroon

The Federal Government says it has put plans in place to begin the evacuation of Nigerian refuge in neighbouring Cameroon, Chad, and the Niger Republic.

Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Alhaji Ahmed Tijjani, who disclosed this on Thursday after a meeting with Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State in Maiduguri, said thousands of the Nigerian refugees were displaced by Boko Haram insurgents and fled to neighbouring countries at the peak of the insurgency.

Tijjani further stated that the FG had also agreed to close the remaining Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Maiduguri and return the displaced persons to their ancestral homes within the shortest possible time.

READ ALSO: FG evacuates another batch of 161 stranded Nigerians in Libya

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, Tijjani said:

“We discussed the evacuation of refugees from Cameroon, Niger, and Chad. It was agreed that a tripartite meeting would be held.

“The commission will sit down and come up with the process and procedure to apply to evacuating our people.

“Registration of refugees for the voluntary evacuation is ongoing in collaboration with the UN Agency for Refugees (UNHCR),” Tijjani added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now