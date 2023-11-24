Tinubu appoints ex-minister Shamusideen Usman, 9 others to finance ministry board

President Bola Tinubu has appointed 10 people to serve on the Board of Directors of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI).

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday night in Abuja, said a former minister of finance, Dr. Shamusideen Usman would head the board as chairman.

Usman also served as minister of national planning from January 2009 to September 2013.

Other members of the board are:

· Dr. Armstrong Ume Takang — CEO/Managing Director.

· Mr. Tajudeen Datti Ahmed — Executive Director, Portfolio Management.

· Mr. Femi Ogunseinde — Executive Director, Investment Management.

· Mrs. Oluwakemi Owonubi — Executive Director, Risk.

· Mrs. Fatima Nana Mede — Non-Executive Director.

· Mr. Ike Chioke — Non-Executive Director.

· Ms. Chantelle Abdul — Non-Executive Director.

· Mr. Alheri Nyako — Non-Executive Director

· Mr. Bolaji Rafiu Elelu — Non-Executive Director.

The statement read: “The president placed a premium on accurate and purposeful performance assessment of both commercial and non-commercial government-owned enterprises.

“President Tinubu wants the consistent attainment of the highest returns possible on all investments made in trust of the Nigerian people.

‘’As a result, the president expects nothing less than the highest level of results-driven performance from this highly experienced and qualified MOFI Board and Management team.”

The president also appointed two people to the Board of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

The appointees, according to Ngelale, will serve a term of four years as representatives of the organised private sector.

