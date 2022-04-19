Pilots feared dead as another NAF jet crashes in Kaduna

Two pilots of a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jet were feared dead on Tuesday after the plane crashed in Kaduna State.

The pilots were the only occupants of the jet which was on a mission to locate terrorist hideouts in the state.

Although NAF has not officially confirmed the crash, a top security officer based in Kaduna told journalists the plane went down at about 6:00 p.m.

READ ALSO: NAF releases names of pilots in ‘crashed’ alpha jet

He said: “An Air Force plane has crashed with two pilots feared dead. The plane was on its way from Kaduna to Abuja after a reconnaissance operation on terrorist locations.”

The country recorded three military plane crashes last year, one of which killed the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other senior officers in Kaduna.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now