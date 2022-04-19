Nigeria In One Minute
Pilots feared dead as another NAF jet crashes in Kaduna
Two pilots of a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jet were feared dead on Tuesday after the plane crashed in Kaduna State.
The pilots were the only occupants of the jet which was on a mission to locate terrorist hideouts in the state.
Although NAF has not officially confirmed the crash, a top security officer based in Kaduna told journalists the plane went down at about 6:00 p.m.
READ ALSO: NAF releases names of pilots in ‘crashed’ alpha jet
He said: “An Air Force plane has crashed with two pilots feared dead. The plane was on its way from Kaduna to Abuja after a reconnaissance operation on terrorist locations.”
The country recorded three military plane crashes last year, one of which killed the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other senior officers in Kaduna.
