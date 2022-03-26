Troops discover wreckage of missing NAF Alpha jet one year after

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have discovered the wreckage of the Nigerian Air Force Alpha Jet that went missing while conducting an operation in the Sambisa forest last year.

The Nigerian Army disclosed this on its verified Facebook account on Saturday while giving updates on the troops’ operations in the North-East.

The NAF Alpha-Jet was declared missing with two crew members after it lost contact with the radar during an interdiction mission on March 31, 2021.

The post read: “Troops of Operation Desert Sanity on clearance patrol in Sambisa Forest, Borno, have uncovered the wreckage of crashed Alpha Jet aircraft (NAF475) that went off the radar with two crew members on March 31, 2021”.

“In continuation with the ongoing clearance operations, Gallant troops of Operation Desert Sanity today conducted further exploitation around Ukuba/Camp Zairo in Sambisa Forest and discovered IED making workshops of Boko Haram/ISWAP.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now