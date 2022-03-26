News
Troops discover wreckage of missing NAF Alpha jet one year after
Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have discovered the wreckage of the Nigerian Air Force Alpha Jet that went missing while conducting an operation in the Sambisa forest last year.
The Nigerian Army disclosed this on its verified Facebook account on Saturday while giving updates on the troops’ operations in the North-East.
The NAF Alpha-Jet was declared missing with two crew members after it lost contact with the radar during an interdiction mission on March 31, 2021.
The post read: “Troops of Operation Desert Sanity on clearance patrol in Sambisa Forest, Borno, have uncovered the wreckage of crashed Alpha Jet aircraft (NAF475) that went off the radar with two crew members on March 31, 2021”.
“In continuation with the ongoing clearance operations, Gallant troops of Operation Desert Sanity today conducted further exploitation around Ukuba/Camp Zairo in Sambisa Forest and discovered IED making workshops of Boko Haram/ISWAP.”
