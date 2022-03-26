Sultan urges Nigerian govt to address hike in price of foodstuffs

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Abubakar, on Saturday urged the Federal Government to address the rising cost of food items in the country.

The Sultan, who made the call at the closing ceremony of the 2022 national Qur’an recitation competition in Bauchi State, appealed to the federal government to work towards improving the country’s economy as the Ramadan season approaches.

He said: “I think it is left to all of us in authority to work together and bring this rise in the cost of foodstuffs to affordable levels so that all of us can have a successful Ramadan.

“I believe it’s not too much to ask the government. After all, we elected you into office to serve us and not for us to serve you.

READ ALSO: Food shortage imminent, as foodstuff, cattle dealers threaten strike

“I use this medium to call on all market people who sell things to be fearful of what Almighty God will ask them when they get to him on the day of judgement.

“Instead of increasing prices of foodstuffs and other essentials, please try to reduce the prices so as to get the blessing of Almighty God.

“Do not make it a do-or-die affair because God already knows who is going to be the leader come 2023, whether at state or federal level.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now