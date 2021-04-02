NAF releases names of pilots in 'crashed' alpha jet | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
NAF releases names of pilots in ‘crashed’ alpha jet
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said that according to intelligence reports, the missing Alpha Jet aircraft (NAF475) that went off the radar with 2 crew members on board on 31 March 2021, may have crashed at Abba-Jille in Konduga LGA of Borno State.
In a statement released by its Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, on Friday April 2, NAF said the location of the crash was approximately 30Kms outskirt from the city of Maiduguri.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the fighter jet was seen flying around Goni Kurmiri and Njimia villages after attacking terrorist locations at the Sambisa axis.
There is no word yet on the fate of the pilot and co-pilot, whether they ejected safely or have been captured by Boko Haram insurgents.
The pilots are Flight Lieutenant John Abolarinwa and Flight Lieutenant Ebiakpo Chapele.
The plane was reported to have lost contact with the radar on Wednesday evening, according to Air Force spokesman, Commodore Gabkwet.
He said the plane lost contact with radar in Borno State, while on an interdiction mission in support of ground troops.
The mission was part of the ongoing counterinsurgency operations in the North East, while the loss of radar contact occurred at about 5:08 p.m. on 31 March 2021.
Meanwhile, extensive search and rescue efforts are still ongoing by NAF surveillance aircraft as well as NAF Special Forces and Nigerian Army troops on ground.
