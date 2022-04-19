Connect with us

Abducted DELSU lecturer dies after regaining freedom

Published

2 hours ago

on

DELSU axes 15 lecturers for alleged plagiarism

The abducted lecturer at the Delta State University (DELSU), Prof. Ovaborhene Idamoyibo, has reportedly died after regaining his freedom.

Ovaborhene, who was the Head of the Music Department at DELSU, was abducted at Eku, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state on April 9.

The abductors had demanded the N50 million as ransom before releasing the victim, but the family eventually parted with N3 million to secure his release.

READ ALSO: Abducted journalist regains freedom

Family sources told journalists on Tuesday, that the varsity don was found unconscious on a lonely bridge in Abraka by passersby on Sunday and rushed to the Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH).

He was however pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Opinions

