News
Tinubu appoints three to Education Loan Fund management team
President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).
The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.
READ ALSO: Tinubu signs amended student loan bill
He said the duo of Mr. Frederick Oluwafemi Akinfala and Mr. Mustapha Iyal were appointed as Executive Director, Finance and Administration and Executive Director, Operations respectively.
He added that the appointments were in line with Tinubu’s determination to secure Nigeria’s socio-economic future by ensuring sustainable higher education and critical skill development for all Nigerian students and the youth.
