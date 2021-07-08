News
Ganduje appoints chairman for Kano anti-graft agency
The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has appointed Mahmoud Balarabe as acting chairman of the state’s Public Complaint and Anti-corruption Agency.
The development followed the suspension of the agency chairman, Muhyi Magaji, by the state House of Assembly over alleged opposition to the posting of an accountant from the Office of the state’s Accountant-General to the agency.
READ ALSO: GANDUJE TO ANTI-GRAFT AGENCY: Don’t spare corrupt people
The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Abba Anwar, who disclosed in a statement on Thursday, said Balarabe was the Director for Public Prosecution in the state’s Ministry of Justice.
He said the appointment takes immediate effect.
