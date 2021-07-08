Ganduje appoints chairman for Kano anti-graft agency

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has appointed Mahmoud Balarabe as acting chairman of the state’s Public Complaint and Anti-corruption Agency.

The development followed the suspension of the agency chairman, Muhyi Magaji, by the state House of Assembly over alleged opposition to the posting of an accountant from the Office of the state’s Accountant-General to the agency.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Abba Anwar, who disclosed in a statement on Thursday, said Balarabe was the Director for Public Prosecution in the state’s Ministry of Justice.

He said the appointment takes immediate effect.

