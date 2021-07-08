News
Killers of Adamawa village head, others can’t go unpunished,’ Buhari charges security agents
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday directed security agencies to promptly arrest the deplorable security situation in the country.
Buhari, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, gave the directive while reacting to the gruesome murder of some people including a vigilante leader and Village Head of Dabna, a village in Dugwaba, Hong local government area of Adamawa State.
He said the attackers’ savagery, inhumanity, and reckless disregard for the sanctity of life cannot go unpunished.
READ ALSO: INSECURITY: Buhari orders police, military to be ruthless
The President challenged security agents to redouble their efforts and respond to security threats promptly and decisively.
Buhari said: “We can’t afford to disappoint Nigerians who have entrusted their security in our hands.”
He also directed agencies under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to immediately assess losses in the community and provide aid where necessary.
By: John Chukwu
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....