Killers of Adamawa village head, others can’t go unpunished,’ Buhari charges security agents

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday directed security agencies to promptly arrest the deplorable security situation in the country.

Buhari, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, gave the directive while reacting to the gruesome murder of some people including a vigilante leader and Village Head of Dabna, a village in Dugwaba, Hong local government area of Adamawa State.

He said the attackers’ savagery, inhumanity, and reckless disregard for the sanctity of life cannot go unpunished.

The President challenged security agents to redouble their efforts and respond to security threats promptly and decisively.

Buhari said: “We can’t afford to disappoint Nigerians who have entrusted their security in our hands.”

He also directed agencies under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to immediately assess losses in the community and provide aid where necessary.

By: John Chukwu

