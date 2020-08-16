GANDUJE TO ANTI-GRAFT AGENCY: Don’t spare corrupt people

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on Saturday urged the state’s Public Complaint and Anti Corruption Commission not to spare whoever is found to be corrupt in the state.

The governor, who spoke when he visited the commission’s office in Kano, said the agency should make sure whoever is found wanting faced the consequences.

He assured that he would not interfere with any case regardless of whosoever, might be involved

He said, “Whosoever falls into the commission’s trap should face the consequence. I will have nothing to do with it. I will not interfere with any case whosoever might be involved.

“With the way corruption is fighting back and the fight against corruption being an agenda of President Muhammad Buhari, the federal government cannot fight it alone.

“It needs domestication in the states and the local governments to succeed.”

The chairman of the commission, Muhyi Magaji, in his welcome address to Governor Ganduje:

“It is your will and support that has made this anti-graft agency among the best in the country.

“We have set benchmarks in the country and are being emulated by other states.”

The anti-graft agency set up by Ganduje, recently said it made a recovery of N310,000 meant for Imams that took part in a special prayer against COVID-19 and insecurity in Kano State, from an aide to the governor.

Ganduje was once seen in a viral video stuffing his robe with foreign currencies said to be proceeds of gratification from a contract awarded by the federal government.

He was, however, absolved of any wrongdoing by a panel set up by the state assembly to probe the matter.

