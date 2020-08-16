10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, August 14, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. COVID-19: UAE donates 7.5 tonnes of medical supplies to Nigerian govt

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday donated 7.5 tonnes of medical supplies to the Nigerian government to support it in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

2. Nigeria records 325 new cases of COVID-19 as total climbs to 48,770; death toll now 974

Nigeria on Saturday night recorded 325 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. Military kills Ansaru terrorists in Kaduna air raids

The Air Component of Operation Thunder Strike on Thursday killed several Ansaru terrorists and bandits during air raids at their camp in Kuduru Forest area of Kaduna State. Read more

4. We have no regret borrowing to fund projects —Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Saturday, defended the Federal Government’s borrowing to fund infrastructural projects in the country. Read more

5. Army moves soldier who criticised Buratai to Sokoto for court-martial

Lance Corporal Martins Idakpini, the soldier who was detained for criticizing the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Tukur Buratai, has been moved to Sokoto State for trial in a military court. Read more

6. COVID-19: Another 296 stranded Nigerians return from UK

Nigerian government has evacuated another 296 citizens stranded in the United Kingdom (UK) over the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

7. Nollywood actress, Omotola Ekeinde tests positive for COVID-19

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, has tested positive for COVID-19. Read more

8. Bond investors stranded in Nigeria risk 100% loss

Foreign investors attracted into purchasing Nigerian debt that was paying interest of 13% a year ago are unable to move their cash out of the country, Bloomberg reported Friday. Read more

9. NRC to begin Lagos-Ibadan rail services September

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Mr. Fidet Okhiria, said on Saturday the corporation will commence skeletal operations on the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Guage Rail line from the middle of September with 16 trips daily. Read more

10. UCL: Lyon stun Man City to set up semi-final clash with Bayern

English Premier League giants, Manchester City have been knocked out of the Champions League after losing their quarterfinal tie against French Ligue 1 side, Lyon. Read more

