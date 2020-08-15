10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, August 15, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. Ireland, Nigeria agree on repatriation of €5.5m Abacha loot

The Irish government on Thursday agreed to return to Nigeria about €5.5 million allegedly stolen from the country by the late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha. Read more

2. Nigeria records 329 fresh cases of COVID-19 to take its total to 48,445; deaths now 973

Nigeria on Friday night recorded 329 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. E-HAILING: Lagos govt reverses 10% service tax, slashes licence fee

The Lagos State Government on Friday reversed the plan to impose a 10 percent service charge on every trip made through e-hailing platforms like Uber and Bolt. Read more

4. Why Ogundipe was removed as UNILAG vice-chancellor —Babalakin

The Pro-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Dr. Wale Babalakin, said on Friday Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe was removed as the institution’s Vice-Chancellor over alleged gross misappropriation of funds and reckless looting of resources. Read more

5. Yes, ‘I’m not a fan of Obaseki’, but Pa Bode George misread my Edo guber comments

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has denied saying that Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, would lose his re-election bid and asked former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George to go get a rest. Read more

6. Barcelona out of Champions League after 8-2 humiliation by Bayern

Spanish giants, Barcelona are out of the Champions League after they were humiliated by Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich in the quarterfinal. Read more

7. Nnamdi Kanu petitions UK, US over arrest of 70 pro-Biafrans

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu said he had petitioned the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US) over the arrest of 70 pro-Biafrans by police in Imo State. Read more

8. Lagos Assembly proposes N20m licence fee for lottery, betting operators

The Lagos State House of Assembly said on Friday a bill that would require the operators of lottery, pools and betting in the state to pay N20 million as licence fees to the state government was underway. Read also

9. Kaduna gov, El-Rufai, reveals those inciting violence in his domain

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has revealed those inciting wanton violence in his domain. Read more

10. Unemployment rises to 27.1% in Q2 2020

Nigeria’s unemployment rate rose to 27.1 per cent in the second quarter of 2020 from the 23.1 per cent recorded in Q3 2018, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBC) said on Friday. Read more

