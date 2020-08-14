Latest Politics

BREAKING: Nigeria records 329 fresh cases of COVID-19 to take its total to 48,445; deaths now 973

August 15, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Friday night recorded 329 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 20 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that seven people died from complications resulting from the virus on Friday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 966 to 973.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 48,445.

Meanwhile, 35,998 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Friday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (113), Kaduna (49), FCT (33), Plateau (24), Kano (16), Edo (15), Ogun (14), Delta (13), Osun (10), Oyo (8), and Ekiti (6).

Others are – Bayelsa (6), Akwa Ibom (5), Borno (4), Enugu (4), Ebonyi (3), Rivers (2), Bauchi (1), Nasarawa (1), Gombe (1) and, Niger (1).

The NCDC said: “48,445 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 35,998 AND Deaths: 973.”

