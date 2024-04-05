News
Tinubu commends Obazee as CBN Investigator concludes assignment
President Bola Tinubu has commended Mr. Jim Obazee for his services as the Special Investigator of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other related entities.
The president on July 30 appointed the former chief executive officer of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC) to investigate the activities of the apex bank under the watch of its former governor, Godwin Emefiele.
Obazee in its report alleged that Emefiele and others embezzled billions of naira and committed other gross financial offences.
He had since concluded his assignment and handed over the report to the president.
READ ALSO: Tinubu requests Senate’s confirmation of five CBN directors
In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale the president commended Obazee for the dedication and professionalism he “exercised in handling national assignment.”
He said the investigations had been formally closed and all appropriate law enforcement and regulatory agencies were already conducting follow-up actions.
Tinubu added that with the submission of a final comprehensive report and the winding up of all apparatus used during the assignment terminated on March 31.
He thanked Obazee for answering the call to duty and wished him success in his future endeavours.
