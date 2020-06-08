Latest Politics Top Stories

Court orders Kano anti-graft agency to proceed with ex-Emir Sanusi’s alleged corruption probe

June 8, 2020
2019: Sanusi pleads with Nigerians not to elect uneducated leaders again
By Ripples Nigeria

Justice Ambrose Lewis Allagoa of the Federal High Court, Kano, has given the state government the go-ahead to probe the deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido, for alleged N2.2billion land racketeering.

The judge, who dismissed the ex-parte motion filed by the deposed Emir, said his fundamental rights were not infringed upon with the investigation.

He said the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission should proceed with its investigation of Sanusi.

READ ALSO: Anti-graft agency opens fresh probe of Kano Emirate Council

The Commission was mandated by the state government to probe the former Emir for alleged N2.2 billion land racketeering at Gandu Sarki.

Sanusi, who was dethroned in January, had on March 6 filed an ex-parte motion at the court to restrain the Commission from going ahead with the investigation.

 The Commission,  the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Muhyi Magaji Rimingado, Kano State government, and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje were listed as respondents in the case.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!