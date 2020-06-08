Court orders Kano anti-graft agency to proceed with ex-Emir Sanusi’s alleged corruption probe

Justice Ambrose Lewis Allagoa of the Federal High Court, Kano, has given the state government the go-ahead to probe the deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido, for alleged N2.2billion land racketeering.

The judge, who dismissed the ex-parte motion filed by the deposed Emir, said his fundamental rights were not infringed upon with the investigation.

He said the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission should proceed with its investigation of Sanusi.

The Commission was mandated by the state government to probe the former Emir for alleged N2.2 billion land racketeering at Gandu Sarki.

Sanusi, who was dethroned in January, had on March 6 filed an ex-parte motion at the court to restrain the Commission from going ahead with the investigation.

The Commission, the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Muhyi Magaji Rimingado, Kano State government, and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje were listed as respondents in the case.

