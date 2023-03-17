Atiku slams APC for allegedly begging US President to congratulate Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) for allegedly begging Western powers to congratulate the President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The APC PCC Director of New Media, Femi Fani-Kayode, had last week urged the United States President, Joe Biden, to congratulate the President-elect, noting that Nigeria is a big nation, and deserves no less.

“Yes, the American State Department and the American Ambassador to Nigeria both congratulated Asiwaju. For this, we are eternally grateful, and it reflects a measure of respect. However, it’s time for Joe (Biden) to pick up the phone and add his voice. We are a big nation: we deserve no less,” Fani-Kayode stated.

However, in a statement issued on Thursday by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, the former Vice President said the APC PCC had displayed desperation by specifically asking the US President to congratulate Tinubu on his victory in the February 25 presidential election.

He insisted that the presidential election was fraudulent, and tailored to favour the former Lagos State governor.

The PDP candidate and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, are challenging Tinubu’s victory in the election at the presidential election petition tribunal.

The statement read: “After being the beneficiary of the worst and most fraudulent election in the history of Nigeria, Tinubu and his ilk are now running from pillar to post, begging Western powers to recognise him. This is the height of desperation.

“It is reminiscent of the Sani Abacha days when the maximum ruler tried to ingratiate himself with the West after refusing to recognise MKO Abiola as the winner of the June 12 election and deciding to seize power over a people that did not want him.

“Even the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, stated expressly that Nigeria’s election was below the expectation of Nigerians. Several credible media houses locally and internationally, as well as EU observers, have all questioned the credibility of this election. Yet, Tinubu and his ilk want a stamp of approval on it? What a joke!”

