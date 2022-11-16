YouTube to boost African creators with $50,000 grants

Global video sharing company and Google product, YouTube, has announced intent to launch a $20,000 and $50,000 grants to support African creators.

The initiative, which will take effect through the 2023 #YouTubeBlack Voices creators and artist cohorts, is expected to support creators and the creative economy in Africa.

Alex Okosi, managing director (Emerging Markets) for YouTube EMEA, disclosed the plans in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Thursday.

“As support from YouTube, grantees will receive $20,000 and $50,000 as seed funding,” stated Mr Okosi.

Ripples Nigeria understands that the support from YouTube will guarantee $20,000 and $50,000 as seed funding, and a dedicated partner support for six months among other opportunities.

African fast-rising musical artists like Asake from Nigeria, Gyakie from Ghana, Kamo Mphela, MashBeatz from South Africa and Nairobi-based producer Ukweli, are Among the 23 #YouTubeBlack Voices Artists selected for the programme.

