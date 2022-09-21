YouTube rolls out 45% ad incentive to win TikTok market. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. YouTube rolls out 45% ad incentive to win TikTok market

Google-owned video sharing platform, YouTube, has announced major changes to its YouTube Partner Program that will allow creators to earn 45% of ad sales.

YouTube Chief Product Officer, Neal Mohan, confirmed the new development in a media release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday.

The new change is set to challenge Youtube’s closest short video rival, TikTok.

YouTube Partner Program is an initiative from YouTube that allows Creators monetize videos and unlock features.

YouTube said that Shorts creators will be able to join the Partner Program if they have at least 10 million views on the platform over the last 90 days

“I’m proud to say this is the first time real revenue sharing is being offered for short-form video on any platform at scale,” said Neal.

Tech Trivia: What does a folder with the name DCIM typically contain?

A. Word processing documents

B. Digital photos and videos

C. Website cache files

D. Email messages

Answer: see end of post

2. Ivorian payments-led fintech startup, Julaya, extends pre-Series A round by $5 million

An Ivorian payments-led fintech startup, Julaya, has on Wed announced extending its pre-Series A round by $5 million.

CEO Mathias Léopoldie confirmed the latest development in a media release.

As per local reports, the startup facilitates B2B payments for businesses in Francophone West Africa, mainly via mobile money channels.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Julaya has raised a total of $7 million in the financing round to date.

Commenting on his business model, Léopoldie said:

“The card payment industry, except for South Africa, maybe Nigeria, and a little bit in Egypt, is a developing one and while you might be able to grow a business on that, it’s almost impossible in our region [Francophone Africa].”

Léopoldie founded the Côte d’Ivoire-based company with Charles Talbot and has since expanded into Senegal.

3. Zurich-based startup, Ledgy, secures $22 million Series B funding

A Zurich-based cap table management software developer, Ledge, has secured new $22 million Series B funding.

CEO and co-founder Yoko Spirig confirmed the new funding in a media release on Wednesday.

Ledge, according to local media, is on its way to build cap table management software specifically for companies and their employees working across multiple countries.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that this round is being led by New Enterprise Associates (NEA), with Sequoia Capital, Speedinvest, btov, Visionaries Club, and unnamed angels also participating.

Sprig cofounded the company with Timo Horstschaefer (CTO), and Ben Brandt (CPO).

“The way we approach this is different in that historically people used to manage with paper, then Excel, then software like Shareworks,” Spirig said of her company.

Ripples Nigeria understands that among Ledge customers are Peak, Getir, Kry, Monese, Selina Finance, Gorillas, Choco, Alan, Pennylane, and Scalapay.



Trivia Answer: DCIM

Short for “Digital Camera Images.” DCIM is the standard name of the root folder digital cameras use to store digital photos.

Therefore, when you connect a digital camera to your computer, the disk that appears on your desktop (Mac) or in “My Computer” (Windows) will most likely have a folder named “DCIM” inside it.

By Kayode Hamsat

