Nigerian fintech startup, Bamboo, expands operations into Ghana. 2 other stories and a trivia

1. Nigerian fintech startup, Bamboo, expands operation into Ghana

A Nigerian fintech and brokerage firm, Bamboo, on Thursday, announced its official launch in Ghana.

John Shammas, Head of Technical Sales at DriveWealth, confirmed the latest development in a media release.

Ripples Nigeria earlier this year reported that Bamboo announced securing a US$15 million Series A funding round.

Bamboo was founded in January 2020, is an investment platform that unlocks global markets for Africans by providing real-time access to dollar-denominated assets via its platform.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the fintech received a No Objection Letter from Ghana’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its operations earlier this month.

Shammas while commenting on the new development said:

“Together with Bamboo, we’ve been able to provide investors across Africa with affordable access to the U.S. markets. Today, we’re thrilled to extend that same access to the people of Ghana.”

2. Flowwow marketplace invests $6m to expand to Middle East and North Africa

A Hungarian marketplace, Flowwow, has announced investing $6m to expand physical footprints to the Middle East and North Africa region.

Flowwow claims it’s on a mission to help local businesses to develop themselves, and clients – to save time from routine and switch to what is important for them.

“Flowwow is planning to direct $6 million to the international team expansion, marketing promotion, and product localization. As for the marketing, we will direct investments to come up with campaigns to attract local brands – sellers, and customers,” Bogdan said.

Flowwow said it will also provide a platform, marketing instruments, access to loyal repeat customers, and a community of like-minded sellers.

3. Munich-based startup, DataGuard, secures $61 million Series B funding

DataGuard, a Munich-based software-as-a-service DataGuard, has secured $61 million Series B funding led by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital.

Thomas Regier, co-CEO and co-founder, confirmed the new funding in a media release on Thursday.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the Series B funding saw participation from One Peak, Bastian Nominacher, Hanno Renner, and Carsten Thoma.

DataGuard claims it provides a range of tools across privacy, information security, and compliance that can assess the different ways that data is being used by an organization.

“Marketing is a huge piece of the puzzle, but the second part is that companies are protecting their customers’ data,” Regier said.

Regier the startup with Kıvanc Semen, and Markus Fisseler in 2018.

Trivia Answer: IP

Stands for “Internet Protocol.” IP provides a standard set of rules for sending and receiving data over the Internet. It allows devices running on different platforms to communicate with each other as long as they are connected to the Internet.

By Kayode Hamsat

