News
Nigerian govt foiled 66 attempts to hack into FEC virtual meetings —Pantami
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, revealed on Thursday, that the Nigerian government had thwarted 66 attempts by Europeans to hack the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) virtual meeting.
Weekly cabinet meetings are usually held in the country on Wednesdays with some of the participants attending virtually.
Virtual FEC meeting was part of the protocol introduced to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The innovation was later amplified by the introduction of the National Policy on Virtual Engagements for Federal Public Institutions in October 2020.
READ ALSO:About 90m registered for NIN in Nigeria – Pantami
Pantami claimed all the attempts failed and were duly reported to the appropriate authorities for the record and necessary actions.
The Minister noted that the National Policy on Virtual Engagements was launched to formalise government online meetings such as FEC and Council of State meetings, adding the implementation of the virtual meetings had saved the country over N47 billion which could have been used if they were held physically.
By Ambali Abdulkabeer
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...