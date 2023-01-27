Nigerian govt foiled 66 attempts to hack into FEC virtual meetings —Pantami

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, revealed on Thursday, that the Nigerian government had thwarted 66 attempts by Europeans to hack the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) virtual meeting.

Weekly cabinet meetings are usually held in the country on Wednesdays with some of the participants attending virtually.

Virtual FEC meeting was part of the protocol introduced to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The innovation was later amplified by the introduction of the National Policy on Virtual Engagements for Federal Public Institutions in October 2020.

Pantami claimed all the attempts failed and were duly reported to the appropriate authorities for the record and necessary actions.

The Minister noted that the National Policy on Virtual Engagements was launched to formalise government online meetings such as FEC and Council of State meetings, adding the implementation of the virtual meetings had saved the country over N47 billion which could have been used if they were held physically.

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

