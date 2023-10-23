President Tinubu presides over third FEC meeting

The third Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting under the administration of President Bola Tinubu is being held this Monday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

President Tinubu, who is in charge of the meeting, is present at the meeting alongside nearly all of the ministers.

The meeting began at 1:06 p.m.

Read Also: Supreme Court reserves judgement in Atiku’s appeal against Tinubu

George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Folashade Yemi-Esan, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, and Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser (NSA), were also there.

Absent are Vice President Kashim Shettima, who is away in the United States of America and some ministers including those of Culture, Art and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa; and the Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John, among others.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, last week, had announced that FEC meeting will now hold on Mondays as against the previous schedule of Wednesdays and that it will no longer be on a weekly basis except there is a pressing need to do so.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now