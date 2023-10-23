Politics
BREAKING: Supreme Court reserves judgement in Atiku’s appeal against Tinubu
The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its ruling in a petition filed before it by Atiku Abubakar against the election of President
Bola Tinubu.
A seven-member panel of the apex court reserved judgement following the adoption of the parties’ separate appellate briefs of contention on Monday.
Atiku, a former Vice President and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presented fresh documents which it said were President Tinubu academic records obtained from the Chicago State University.
READ ALSO:Supreme Court begins sitting on Atiku, Obi, APM appeal against Tinubu’s victory
Speaking at the court on Monday, Atiku’s lead counsel, Chris Uche, SAN, described the matter as a grave and constitutional matter.
He urged the court to adopt the application and grant their request.
Presenting his argument, he said, “The issue involving Mr Tinubu’s certificate is a weighty, grave, and constitutional one, which the Supreme Court should admit. I urge the court to admit the fresh evidence of President Tinubu’s academic records from CSU presented by Atiku.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....