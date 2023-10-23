BREAKING: Supreme Court reserves judgement in Atiku’s appeal against Tinubu

The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its ruling in a petition filed before it by Atiku Abubakar against the election of President

Bola Tinubu.

A seven-member panel of the apex court reserved judgement following the adoption of the parties’ separate appellate briefs of contention on Monday.

Atiku, a former Vice President and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presented fresh documents which it said were President Tinubu academic records obtained from the Chicago State University.

Speaking at the court on Monday, Atiku’s lead counsel, Chris Uche, SAN, described the matter as a grave and constitutional matter.

He urged the court to adopt the application and grant their request.

Presenting his argument, he said, “The issue involving Mr Tinubu’s certificate is a weighty, grave, and constitutional one, which the Supreme Court should admit. I urge the court to admit the fresh evidence of President Tinubu’s academic records from CSU presented by Atiku.”

