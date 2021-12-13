Nigerian govt to use 5G to tackle Boko Haram, kidnapping —Pantami

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami has expressed hope that the deployment of fifth-generation(5G) network will help bring a solution to Nigeria’s security challenges.

The minister while speaking at the 3.5 Gigahertz (Ghz) spectrum auction in Abuja on Monday also revealed plans to ensure Nigeria has the largest subscribers of 5G in Africa in 2022.

He said: “one of the Agendas for 5G deployment is to support our security institutions to provide the network they need to deploy robotics for intelligence gathering real-time.

“Digital technology is not just about socialization but has become a key enabler of all other sectors today. Aside from security, the financial sector will also benefit”

“Nigeria has the largest mobile subscribers in Africa, the benefit 5G brings is enormous and will change the way we tackle insecurity and also address some of the challenges faced in the country,” he added.

Pantami also assured that the bid for the spectrum will be fair in selecting the two companies out of the three companies battling for the network.

The three companies are MTN Nigeria, Airtel Networks Ltd and Mafab Communications Ltd.

