Report on dissolution of federal executive council fake – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Wednesday, dismissed a report on the dissolution of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Mohammed, who addressed State House correspondents after the valedictory council meeting in Abuja, said President Muhammadu Buhari had directed all the ministers to continue working till May 29.

He, therefore, described the report as fake.

President Buhari will complete his eight-year rule on Monday and hand over power to the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Mohammed said: “I just want to make this clarification. While we were at the chambers there was a false breaking news that the federal executive council has been dissolved which is not correct.

“As a matter of fact, we have been directed by the president that we should all go back and return to our offices. So it is not true that the federal executive council has been dissolved, it is still very much alive.

“We have all been directed to go back to our offices and ensure that we continue to work right to the end of May 29. So please ignore the fake news.”

