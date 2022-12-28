Tech Tips: How to select a strong password to avoid cyber attacks

Despite the exhilarating advancement being recorded in technology, the internet has continued to become less safe, with both old and new internet users becoming more vulnerable to cyber attacks.

In 2022, more than 4,100 publicly disclosed data breaches occurred, equating to approximately 22 billion records being exposed. Cyber security experts predict that the figures are expected to exceed this numbers by as much as five percent going forward.

A strong password is one that is difficult for others to guess or crack, and has the potential to protect a user from various cyber security threats such as phishing, malware, Emotet, Password attacks etc.

With e-commerce becoming a thing of our time, internet users must observe caution on how they deal while online. Like social ethics, the world is having to constitute new ethics that will guide our digital or virtual life.

In this article, we provide you with some helpful tips for creating a strong password:

1. Use a combination of letters, numbers, and symbols.

2. Make it at least 8 characters long. The longer the password, the stronger it is.

3. Avoid using common words or phrases, or information that can be easily found about you, such as your name or birthdate.

4. Don’t use the same password for multiple accounts. If one of your accounts is compromised, an attacker could try using the same password on other accounts.

5. Consider using a password manager to help you generate and store strong, unique passwords for all of your accounts.

Finally, Internet users must bear in mind that it’s important to choose a strong password and to keep it secured. It is equally important that users do not share their passwords with anyone, and can update it regularly to further protect your accounts.

