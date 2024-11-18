Google developing ‘fake’ email feature to check spam — Report

Search engine giant, Google is reportedly developing a new feature tagged: “Shielded Email” to help users avoid spam messages from unknown accounts.

The new feature which is comparable to what Apple already offers through iCloud, has unexpectedly surfaced in the Google Autofill settings menu, according to a report by Android Authority.

When users need to join up for a website or email list, the feature enables them to instantly produce an email alias that is randomly generated.

These days, consumers are bombarded with spam and other privacy issues because so many online platforms require email addresses.

By using the “Shielded Email” function, users can receive and respond to emails, as well as register for online services, without disclosing their primary email address.

