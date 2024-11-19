DOJ lawyers will target Chrome, Android, and AI Overviews to disrupt Google’s search monopoly after it was ruled that the company deploys illegal look-up dominance.

Chrome is the most popular browser in the world, and government lawyers have claimed that its usage to cross-promote Google’s products is one of the factors restricting the channels and incentives available for competition to increase.

Not attempting to compel Google to sell up Android, officials are going to suggest that Google separate Android from Search and Google Play.