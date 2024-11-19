Tech
US lawyers move to force Google to sell off Chrome browser, unbundle Android
A recent report from Bloomberg states that the US Department of Justice (DOJ) intends to request a federal judge to order search engine giant, Google to sell off Chrome, its popular browser.
DOJ lawyers will target Chrome, Android, and AI Overviews to disrupt Google’s search monopoly after it was ruled that the company deploys illegal look-up dominance.
Chrome is the most popular browser in the world, and government lawyers have claimed that its usage to cross-promote Google’s products is one of the factors restricting the channels and incentives available for competition to increase.
READ ALSO: Google developing ‘fake’ email feature to check spam — Report
Not attempting to compel Google to sell up Android, officials are going to suggest that Google separate Android from Search and Google Play.
Officials will advise Google to “give websites more options to prevent their content from being used by Google’s artificial intelligence products,” according to Bloomberg. In conclusion, it has been reported that they will advocate for “a ban on the type of exclusive contracts that were at the center of the case against Google.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.