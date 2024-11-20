Elon Musk’s X sues Twitch for stopping ads on the social media platform

Twitch, a live-streaming website owned by tech company Amazon, is now the subject of Elon Musk’s X’s (formerly known as Twitter) legal battle against former advertisers.

As initially reported by Business Insider, Twitch has now been included in X’s ongoing lawsuit against brand members of the now-defunct Global Alliance of Responsible Media (GARM).

In its case, X alleges that in late 2022, not long after Musk bought the business, GARM members unlawfully planned to boycott the website bought over from former founder Jack Dorsey.

According to X, Twitch and other businesses colluded with the GARM campaign of the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) network to deny Elon Musk’s social media platform “billions of dollars in advertising revenue.”

A jury trial is being sought to resolve the plaintiff’s claims that the boycott breached federal antitrust laws. Two days following X’s lawsuit filing, GARM likewise declared its discontinuation.

In this case, X claims that since November 2022, Twitch has stopped running advertisements on the platform in the United States. According to Business Insider, X’s lawsuit references a GARM document that states that Twitch provided an “executive endorsement” of GARM’s brand safety requirements.

