37m T-Mobile customers suffer cyber attack, customers’ data stolen

German telecommunications company, T-Mobile, has suffered a cyber attack that hacked into personal data from 37 million current customers.

The data breach, according to the company, occurred in November with the hacker stealing customer data that included names, billing addresses, emails, phone numbers, dates of birth, T-Mobile account numbers and information describing the kind of service they have with the wireless carrier.

The company, however, noted that no social security numbers, credit card information, government ID numbers, passwords, PINs or financial information were exposed in the hack.

Nevertheless, that information can be compiled with other stolen or publicly available information and used by scammers to steal people’s identities or money.

Commenting on the development, T-Mobile stated that it was working with law enforcement and has begun to notify customers whose information may have been breached.

“Protecting our customers’ data remains a top priority. We will continue to make substantial investments to strengthen our cybersecurity program,” T-Mobile said.

