JumiaPay partners Contact Creditech to boost services. 2 other stories and a trivia

1. JumiaPay partners Contact Creditech to boost services

African e-commerce platform, JumiaPay, and the consumer financing arm of Contact Financial Holding, Contact Creditech, have announced their collaboration to launch a new group of financial services in Egypt.

This was contained in a joint press statement from the companies.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that the Egyptian non-banking financial services company had partnered with Trella.

The new partnership will see Jumia provide a choice of payment options which will streamline the purchasing process and allow customers of both businesses a range of financial solutions.

“Through this partnership, we will provide all Jumia customers with financial solutions aimed at enabling customers to complete the purchase process with ease using the latest technological solutions in the field of consumer financing, which will help increase purchasing power,” said Mr. Ahmed Samir Kamel, Managing Director of Contact Creditech.

Tech Trivia: Which of the following is a lighting technology?

A. SLI

B. SQL

C. LED

D. LAN

Answer: see end of post

2. Schneider Electric acquires AVEVA software company

Automation and energy management company, Schneider Electric, has acquired an industrial software company, AVEVA.

Peter Herweck, CEO of AVEVA, disclosed the acquisition in a media release on Monday.

AVEVA claims its software drives efficiency and reduces costs for over 20K customers worldwide.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that through this acquisition, AVEVA would preserve its business autonomy and future R&D investment.

“Thank you to all of the stakeholders who have been part of the journey so far in creating a global leader in industrial software and data.

“I’m convinced that through continued investment and transformation, the best is yet to come,” stated Herweck.

Schneider Electric was founded in 1836 by Emmanuel Lagarrigue and Joseph Eugène Schneider.

3. GoodOnes secures $3.5M seed funding

An Israeli-founded startup, GoodOnes, has raised $3.5 million in seed funding led by TLV Partners.

Israel Shalom, GoodOnes’ CEO, confirmed the funding in a media release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Monday.

Ollie is a personal photo assistant created by GoodOnes that uses machine learning.

The funding also saw participation from Liquid2 Ventures, Rich Miner, Peter Welinder, and many more seasoned operators and funders.

“As a product and engineering leader from Google and Dropbox, I was surprised a solution hadn’t yet been developed.

“The industry to date has been focused on cloud storage, yet we knew there was a better way,” explained Shalom.

Israel Shalom is an 8200 alumni and a former product and engineering leader at Google and Dropbox, and Aparna Pande.

Trivia Answer: LED

Stands for “Light-Emitting Diode.” An LED is an electronic device that emits light when an electrical current is passed through it.

Early LEDs produced only red light, but modern LEDs can produce several colors, including red, green, and blue (RGB) light.

By Kayode Hamsat

