Ways to Save and Share News Across Different Platforms

News has gradually become an indispensable part of our lives. As ordinary citizens, we want to know what is happening around our countries and the world.

Most people are interested in current affairs and geopolitics, some prefer spicy news about celebrities, and others want to know the recent developments in their fields.

Plus, people not only prefer watching or reading news stories, but sometimes they also want to save and share them with others. However, saving and sharing news stories is sometimes difficult for people, especially video news articles.

But don’t worry at all. This article will share the best methods to save news stories from different online platforms and share them with others.

Moreover, it will help you know how each type of news article can be saved on your device.

Let’s dive in!

How to Save Video News?

Saving video news stories is the most complicated task for many internet users. The primary reason is that most websites and apps don’t allow users to download videos.

However, there are a few methods to download video news stories. And here they are!

Download them with an Online Video Downloader.

When it comes to downloading video news stories, nothing is better than an online video downloader. You can easily find a reliable online videos downloader on search engines. Using such a tool can help you download news stories from various platforms, including social media, video-sharing networks, and online newspapers.

To download a video news story via an online video downloader, you only need the video link and paste it into the tool. After that, choose the video quality, and the video will be downloaded to your device. The best thing about the tools is that they are free for everyone.

However, if you want to download a news story from a social media platform like Facebook, you can use a Facebook video downloader. The downloader will help you download any news uploaded to the forum. Plus, if the video news story is posted as a story, you also have the option to use an online Facebook story downloader. It can help you download every type of video story from Facebook, whether it is video news or an entertaining clip.

To summarize, you can download any news story published anywhere online using video downloaders.

Use Video Downloading Apps

Video downloading apps also allow users to download various kinds of videos from almost every platform. These video-downloading apps are great if you want to download videos quite often. Install an app on your device and use it whenever you want to download a news story or any other kind of video to share it with others.

Such apps are available on both App Store and Play Store. Visit the store according to your device, search for video downloaders, read users’ reviews, and download the app you think has all the desired features.

Once you install the video downloading application on your device, you can download any video you want. Most of them are free, quick and effortless to use.

The overall video downloading process is very similar to online video downloaders.

However, if you have desktop devices, these apps are useless as they don’t work on them.

How to Save Written News Articles?

Saving written news articles isn’t complicated at all. You have plenty of options for that.

Look at the best of them!

Bookmark Them

If you find a news article interesting and want to save it on your device, the best method you have is bookmarking. This method helps you save your favourite articles to your browser. You don’t have to search for an article every time you want to read it once you’ve bookmarked it. Instead, go to your browser, open bookmarks, and you will see the article there.

Bookmarking also allows you to save as many news articles as you want. It benefits those researching a topic and wanting to use news articles as references.

However, you should give an understandable and memorable name while bookmarking news articles. So, you don’t need to check every article to find the desired one.

Save Article

Many apps, including Facebook, Instagram, Pocket, etc., allow people to save content online. For example, if you read a news story on any of these applications or platforms, you can save their links conveniently. Moreover, when you need them, you can quickly fetch them by visiting the “saved items” or “archive” feature.

These online platforms’ benefits are that the articles are not stored on your device. So, you can save as many news stories as you want. Also, you can access them using any device you want.

For that purpose, you just need to remember your login ID and password. So, even if you are not using your device, just log in with your account, and you can see all the data in front of you.

Copy Text

Copying the whole text of news articles is another excellent way to save news stories. It provides various benefits to you. If you want them for research purposes, you can easily open the documents where you saved the news stories, copy the required text, and paste the reference.

However, also make sure to copy the URL. That’s how if you want to cite them or give a reference, you can easily visit the website, check availability, and cite the sources. Although it requires a bit of additional effort, it is very helpful.

Take Screenshots

Here is another easy and great way to save news articles. This trick is very helpful for all those who want to share a piece of news with others. Therefore, many people use this practice and share news on various online platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Moreover, it doesn’t take a lot of time.

If you read a news article and find a particular portion of the news very interesting, use this method to save it to share with others or keep it on your device for reference.

You can use this trick on both mobile and desktop devices. Almost every device has a built-in feature to take screenshots, use them, and you can quickly save news articles.

How to Share News Across Different Platforms?

Once you have saved the news articles or stories on your devices, sharing them isn’t difficult at all. You can use any platform that you use for data sharing. For instance, you can share them via WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, email, etc. Even if you don’t have the news articles saved on your devices, you can still share the URLs with others. In short, news sharing is as easy as sharing text messages and videos.

Conclusion!

There are plenty of different methods of saving news articles. If you want to save a news story, you must not worry at all, even if it is a video news story. These days, many online video downloaders have been developed to help users download any video from the internet.

Utilize them, and you can download news stories within a few moments. However, if you want to save written articles, it is just as effortless as reading an article.

