Facebook parent, Meta, to remove news from platform if US Congress passes bill

Facebook parent Meta, Platforms Inc, on Monday said it would remove news from its platform if the U.S. Congress passes the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone disclosed the development in a tweet.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that U.S. lawmakers are considering adding the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act to a must-pass annual defense bill as a way to boost the local news industry.

Meta statement on the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act: pic.twitter.com/kyFqKQw7xs — Andy Stone (@andymstone) December 5, 2022

In response, more than two dozen groups including the American Civil Liberties Union, Public Knowledge and the Computer & Communications Industry Association implored the Congress not to approve the local news bill.

The development is coming barely a week after the American multinational technology company was slammed with a fine of 265 million Euros ($275M) by the Irish data regulators for breaching Europe’s data privacy law.

