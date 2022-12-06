Elon Musk’s Neuralink under investigation for animal-welfare violation

Elon Musk’s medical device company, Neuralink, is under federal investigation for potential animal-welfare violations.

Sources close to the company claimed that the company was under federal probe for potential animal-welfare violations as internal staff complained that its animal testing was being rushed, causing needless suffering and deaths.

The neurotechnology company claims it is developing a brain implant it hopes will help paralyzed people walk again and cure other neurological ailments.

Leaked company documents seen by Ripples Nigeria showed that about 1,500 animals, including more than 280 sheep, pigs, and monkeys, following experiments since 2018 have been killed.

Musk and other Neuralink executives, however, are yet to comment on the development.

