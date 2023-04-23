News
JAMB extends Direct Entry registration till after UTME, census
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said it would continue the registration of Direct Entry until after the conduct of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and the national census.
This was according to a statement issued by JAMB spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, on Sunday.
Benjamin said the DE registration was extended by one week to continue Saturday, May 6 when the 2023 UTME and the national census exercise would have ended.
He urged candidates to take advantage of the opportunity in order to obtain their ePINs from designated vending outlets on or before April 30th.
JAMB announces new date for 2023 UTME
The statement reads, “All candidates desirous of DE registration that none would be denied the opportunity to register provided they comply with the Board’s directives and within the stipulated time frame.
“This development is to accommodate the conduct of the Board’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) billed to start on Tuesday, 25th April, 2023, and end on Wednesday, 3rd May, 2023, while the National Census is scheduled to start on Wednesday, 3rd May, 2023, and end on Friday, 5th May 2023.
“In the same vein, the Board solicits the understanding of candidates as it puts in place some innovative measures aimed at checking incidence of falsification of results, data and other infractions.”
