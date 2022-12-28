Sports
NPFL season to kick off Jan 8, holders Rivers Utd to face Lobi Stars
The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season has been scheduled to kick on on 8 January 2023, with defending champions Rivers United to face Lobi Stars.
The encounter will take place at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt.
The draw ceremony for the 2022/23 season took place in Abuja on Wednesday as the 20 participating teams were divided into two groups of 10 teams each.
The league, which is currently being organized by an interim Management Committee, has adopted an abridged format for the new season.
The top three teams in each group of 10 will meet in a league format to decide the overall winner.
The winner takes home N100m as cash prize, but meanwhile, the 20 participating clubs will get N10m each before the season commences.
GROUP A
Kwara United
Nasarawa United
Plateau United
Gombe United
El-Kanemi Warriors
Enyimba Int’l FC
Akwa United
Bendel Insurance
Shooting Stars
Remo Stars
GROUP B
Niger Tornadoes
Doma United
Wikki Tourists
Lobi Stars
Rivers United
Abia Warriors
Dakkada FC
Rangers Int’l
Sunshine Stars
Bayelsa United
OPENING DAY FIXTURES
GROUP A
Nasarawa Utd v Enyimba
Akwa Utd vs Bendel Insurance
Plateau Utd vs Shooting Stars
Kwara Utd vs Gombe Utd
Remo Stars vs El Kanemi Warriors
GROUP B
Bayelsa Utd vs Dakkada FC
Wikki Tourists vs Niger Tornadoes
Doma Utd vs Sunshine Stars
Rivers Utd vs Lobi Stars
Rangers Intl vs Abia Warriors
