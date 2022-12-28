NPFL season to kick off Jan 8, holders Rivers Utd to face Lobi Stars

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season has been scheduled to kick on on 8 January 2023, with defending champions Rivers United to face Lobi Stars.

The encounter will take place at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt.

The draw ceremony for the 2022/23 season took place in Abuja on Wednesday as the 20 participating teams were divided into two groups of 10 teams each.

The league, which is currently being organized by an interim Management Committee, has adopted an abridged format for the new season.

The top three teams in each group of 10 will meet in a league format to decide the overall winner.

The winner takes home N100m as cash prize, but meanwhile, the 20 participating clubs will get N10m each before the season commences.

GROUP A

Kwara United

Nasarawa United

Plateau United

Gombe United

El-Kanemi Warriors

Enyimba Int’l FC

Akwa United

Bendel Insurance

Shooting Stars

Remo Stars

GROUP B

Niger Tornadoes

Doma United

Wikki Tourists

Lobi Stars

Rivers United

Abia Warriors

Dakkada FC

Rangers Int’l

Sunshine Stars

Bayelsa United

OPENING DAY FIXTURES

GROUP A

Nasarawa Utd v Enyimba

Akwa Utd vs Bendel Insurance

Plateau Utd vs Shooting Stars

Kwara Utd vs Gombe Utd

Remo Stars vs El Kanemi Warriors

GROUP B

Bayelsa Utd vs Dakkada FC

Wikki Tourists vs Niger Tornadoes

Doma Utd vs Sunshine Stars

Rivers Utd vs Lobi Stars

Rangers Intl vs Abia Warriors

