Oshoala bags hat-trick again as Barca hammer Tenerife

Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala has continued to shine at her club Barcelona Ladies ad she bagged yet another hat-trick on Sunday.

Oshoala, who netted a hat-trick days ago to help her club seal a world record, netted another hat-trick in the 6-0 thrashing of Granadilla Tenerife.

With her heroics in the Spanish women’s league game on Sunday, Oshoala moves up to second spot in the top scoring chart, just two goals short of Levante’s Alba Redondo.

The reigning African footballer of the year has scored nine goals in her last five games in all competitions for Barcelona.

Read Also: Oshoala nets hat-trick as Barca seal football record with Levante win

She has taken her tally to 13 in 15 appearances in the women’s league in Spain.

Oshoala scored Barcelona’s second (8th minute) third (12th minute) and fourth (27th minute) goals in the comfortable win before being replaced in the 61st minute.

Her Super Falcons teammate Gift Monday was also in action as she came on in the 46th minute.

It is Barcelona’s 16th win in 16 games this season and they lead the league standings after accumulating 48 points, seven points ahead of second-placed Levante.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now