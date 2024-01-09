Business
NGX: Investors make N1.57tr as First Bank, Unilever lead gainers
Investors in the Nigerian capital market pocketed N1.57 trillion at the close of trading on Tuesday.
This followed the rise in equity capitalization to N45.524 trillion from N43.957 trillion posted by the bourse on Monday.
Similarly, the All-Share Index closed at 83,191.84 basis points, compared to the previous day’s 80,324.53 basis points.
The market breadth was also positive as 69 stocks advanced, 13 declined, while 37 others remained unchanged in 17, 144 deals.
Mutual Benefits Assurance, Unilever Nigeria, and FBN Holding Plc led other gainers with 10% growth each to close at N18.15, N18.15, and N28.60 from their previous prices of N16.50, N16.50, and N26.00 per share.
Wema Bank, Zenith Bank, International Breweries, and C & I Leasing completed the list of gainers with 9.99%, 9.99%, 9.98%, and 9.97% growth in their share prices.
Total Energies Marketing Nigeria led other price decliners as it shed 10% off its share price to close at N346.50 from its previous price of N385.00.
READ ALSO: Access Corp, GTCO, Zenith Bank top list of stocks to watch this week
Daar Communications, R.T. Briscoe, and Sunu Assurances Nigeria with 9.40%, 8.45%, and 7.69% cuts in their share prices are other losers in today’s trading.
On the volume index, Fidelity Bank traded 139.737 million shares valued at N1.93 billion in 982 deals followed by First City Monument Bank (FCMB) with 128.974 million shares worth N1.45 billion traded by shareholders in 573 deals.
United Bank for Africa traded 117.115 million shares valued at N3.7 billion in 1,196 deals.
On the value index, UBA traded stocks worth N3.759 billion in 1196 deals followed by Access Corp with N2.525 billion stocks in 948 deals.
GTCO raked in N2.144 billion in 587 deals.
By: Babajide Okeowo
