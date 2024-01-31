Benue State APC Chairman, Augustine Agada Suspended

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Ehaje Ward 1 in Owukpa, Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State, has passed a vote of no confidence on and suspended Mr. Augustine Agada, the Benue State Party Chairman.

A member of the party in the ward was also suspended with immediate effect.

This action follows the receipt and consideration of a petition by Comrade Dan Onjeh, the party’s 2023 senatorial candidate, alleging that Mr. Agada committed anti-party activities during the last general election.

Citing relevant provisions of the APC Constitution, the ward leadership listed seven grounds for the vote of no confidence in and suspension of Mr. Agada from the party.

“These grounds include: Mr. Agada’s failure to appear before the Ward Disciplinary Committee to address the allegations against him despite the ward’s invitation to him to do so; the Ward Exco found compelling evidence of Mr. Agada working against the party’s interest in the Benue South Senatorial District during the 2023 elections. These anti-party activities included: campaigning for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Sen. Abba Moro; dampening the morale of APC supporters and encouraging anti-party activities within the ward, and losing his own polling unit (Ai-Igado Ehaje 1) in the presidential, senatorial, and House of Representatives elections.

“The Ehaje Ward 1 leadership also cited Mr. Agada’s alleged withholding of the funds the APC at the national level provided to the ward for logistics and election day activities. Mr. Agada is also accused of altering the list of APC election agents for the party’s Benue South senatorial candidate submitted with the intent of subverting the party at the poll”, a statement by the party at the ward level said.

The Ehaje Ward 1 leadership further stated that it suspended Mr. Agada, “based on the strength and irrefutable facts tendered in the petition with CTC of bank statements tendered and oral evidence given by party members in the ward…”

“After a thorough consideration of the allegations against Mr. Agada and the evidence proffered to back these charges, the Ward Disciplinary Committee drew its conclusion and submitted its findings and report to the APC Ehaje Ward 1 Expanded Exco. The Expanded Exco further deliberated on the findings and resolved to: (1) pass a vote of no confidence on Mr. Agada based on Article 17 sub-sections V and Vi of the party constitution; (2) suspend Mr. Agada from the party with immediate effect, pursuant to Article 17 sub-sections V and Vi; (3) urge all relevant party organs to take note of the Ward Exco’s decision and uphold the party constitution, and (4) advised Mr. Agada to cease parading himself as a member of the party or purport to hold the position of Benue State Party Chairman”, the statement added.

In conclusion, the Ward Exco stated that it “took these actions unanimously to protect the APC from Mr. Augustine Agada’s political malfeasance and to instil discipline within the party. We believe this is necessary to deter future instances of anti-party activities and foster unity among party members.”

