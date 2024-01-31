Politics
AA to hold Edo governorship primary February 24
The Action Alliance (AA) will conduct its governorship primary in Edo State on February 24.
The party’s National Secretary, Mr. James Vernimbe, disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday in Abuja.
Vernimbe said the sales of expression of interest and nomination forms would take place from February 2 to February 17.
“Screenings would take place on February 18 and February 19, while appeals will be held on February 20 and the party primary held on the 24.
PDP clears Shaibu, Ighodalo, 8 others for Edo governorship primary
“The cost of expression of Interest form is N5 million and nomination form, N25 million totalling N30 million
“All youths and women not above 35 years shall pay only 50 percent of the cost of intents and nomination forms.
“The intent and nomination forms for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) are free of charge,” the secretary added.
