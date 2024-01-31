APC nullifies Benue chairman’s suspension

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) has rejected the suspension of the party’s chairman in Benue State, Augustine Agada.

The APC executives in Ehaje Ward 1, Owukpa, Ogbadibo local government area of Benue State on Wednesday suspended Agada for alleged anti-party activities and other offences.

This followed the consideration of a petition by the party’s senatorial candidate in the 2023 general election, Dan Onjeh, alleging that the chairman was involved in anti-party activities during the exercise.

However, in a statement issued on Wednesday night, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said the chairman’s suspension has been set aside.

He added that Agada remains the party chairman in Benue State.

Morka said: “The attention of the APC national leadership has been drawn to media reports of the purported suspension of the party’s Benue chairman, Mr. Augustine Agada.

“The party has directed that the said suspension and all related actions in the matter be, and are hereby, set aside.

“Pending further review and decision of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) on the matter.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now