May Day: Atiku tells Nigerian workers not to despair in face of hardship under APC

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has urged Nigerian workers not to give in to despair in the face of the untold hardship they are facing under the present administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a message to Nigerian workers on the occasion of the 2023 May Day Celebration, Atiku said they should see the day as one for “sober reflection and stocktaking.”

In a statement he personally sighed on Monday, Atiku said it was imperative for Nigerian workers to remain resilient in view of the “myriad of socio-economic problems facing Nigerians in the last eight years of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.”

Atiku added that the present administration had reduced Nigerian workers and their families to the “abyss of mere existence due to the litany of policy errors by the ruling APC government, which created insecurity in all facets of workers’ lives: food, shelter, health, wealth and education.”

While extolling the virtues of hard work, perseverance and endurance of the workers in the country, the former vice president urged them to stand together with him to legally reclaim his mandate at the election petition tribunal.

