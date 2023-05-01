NLC vows to create ‘hall of shame’ for judges that undermine election petitions

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Sunday, vowed to create a ‘hall of shame’ for judges who undermine election petitions by coming up with ridiculous judgments.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero made the vow when he spoke at a joint briefing with members of the civil society group under Labour and Civil Society Front, stressing the need to rescue the judiciary.

The movement, insisted that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had seriously damaged the country’s democracy with its poor showing at the elections, vowing that they would also name and shame corrupt leaders.

Co-conveners of the movement included Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, Comrade Shehu Sanni, Ambassador Nkoyo Toyo, Professor Udenta Udenta, Salisu Mohammed, and Olawale Okunniyi. The NLC was represented by its president, Joseph Ajaero, while the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had its General Secretary, Nuhu Toro, in attendance.

Ajaero also noted that the judiciary has set so many states and institutions “on fire with ridiculous judgements and must answer certain questions from Nigerians.”

He said: “The judiciary has so many questions to answer, if they failed to answer those questions within a short time, we would create a hall of shame for those judges that come up with judgement for those judges that create such problems, that will happen soon. There is a need for the NBA, for all arms in the judiciary, to the bar benches, and all to speak out on what is happening in the judiciary and whether the judiciary is still the last hope of the common man.

“Now the destiny of the country is in our hands. It is either they fulfil it or they are betrayed once again, when they tell you to go to the court, they’re telling you that that is the end of the matter. Somebody will steal yam and say go to the court. On what basis are those statements being used? That’s the level of ridicule that the judiciary has brought and as Nigerians, we all need to come out to rescue the judiciary, or else there’ll be no need to continue going to court.”

