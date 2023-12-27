Apple’s Vision Pro hints on January/February release date. 1 other story and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Apple’s Vision Pro hints on January/February release date

Popular Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, has, in a new update, suggested a release window for Apple’s Vision Pro, spanning from late January to early February.

Apple’s inaugural venture into “spatial computing” with the Vision Pro remains a significant enigma in the realm of consumer electronics as the new year unfolds.

Originally set with an “early-2024” release timeframe, the $3,499 headset’s specifics have been relatively elusive since its unveiling at WWDC in June.

Kuo revealed that the initial batch of Vision Pros is slated to reach Apple in approximately a month, with a projected annual shipment of around 500,000 units.

The Vision Pro, characterized as the boldest move during CEO Tim Cook’s 12-year tenure, not only ventures into an entirely new category and form factor for the company but also presents a steep price point, even for Apple’s accustomed customer base.

Trivia: Which generation of DDR memory first included On-Die ECC?

A. DDR3

B. DDR4

C. DDR5

D. DDR6

See Answer below

2. Bluesky unveils In-App video and music player

Social media belonging to former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Bluesky, has taken a step closer to Twitter’s experience with the launch of an in-app video and music player.

In contrast to Twitter’s default autoplay for videos, Bluesky’s in-app player requires a tap to trigger content playback.

Compatible with YouTube, SoundCloud, Spotify, and Twitch embeds, it enhances user interaction.

In the same vein, the platform has also unveiled a “hide post” feature that allows users to remove unwanted content from their feeds, concealing it if visited directly.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the update follows Bluesky’s recent move to allow post viewing without logging in.

Having launched its iOS and Android apps in February, Bluesky boasts 2 million users as of last month.

Trivia Answer: DDR5

DDR5 Stands for “Double Data Rate 5.”

DDR5 is the fifth generation of DDR RAM, a type of memory used by desktop, laptop, and server computers. It replaces the previous standard, DDR4, and offers faster data transfer rates and better energy efficiency. It was first available in 2020.

