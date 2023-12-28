New York Times initiates legal action against OpenAI. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. New York Times initiates legal action against OpenAI

The New York Times has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft, as parts of ongoing legal disputes concerning the utilization of published material for artificial intelligence (A.I.) training.

This legal development marks a significant milestone where a major American media entity takes action against A.I. developers, including those behind ChatGPT and various other prominent A.I. platforms.

Filed in the Federal District Court in Manhattan, the lawsuit contends that OpenAI and Microsoft employed millions of articles from The Times in training automated chatbots.

According to the suit, these chatbots are now positioned as direct competitors to The Times, impacting the news outlet’s readership by providing reliable information.

Although the lawsuit does not specify a monetary claim, it asserts that the defendants should be held responsible for “billions of dollars in statutory and actual damages” arising from the “unlawful copying and use of The Times’s uniquely valuable works.”

The complaint contends that OpenAI and Microsoft are benefiting from The Times’s considerable journalistic investment by using its content without appropriate compensation.

It also accuses the defendants of creating products that act as substitutes for The Times, diverting audiences away from the news outlet.

As at the time of filing this report, OpenAI is yet to make a statement on the development. It remains to be seen if other media outfits will join the fray for similar clauses.

Trivia: What is the Windows keyboard shortcut to copy selected text?

A. Control + Y

B. Control + C

C. Control + P

D. Control + O

See Answer below

2. T-Vencubator launches fund for Egyptian startups

T-Vencubator has announced introducing a new fund, aimed at fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in Egypt.

This initiative uniquely combines venture capital funds and business incubation to exclusively support tech companies addressing real challenges and local startup leveraging technology in Egypt.

According to the company, the dual approach offers a rare opportunity for Egyptian entrepreneurs, presenting a pathway for growth and innovation to tackle the country’s complex challenges.

Reem Safi, Founder and CEO of T-Vencubator Fund, stressed the timely nature of the launch, stating, “We believe that technology can address many of the issues facing Egyptian society.”

The fund aims not only to inject financial investments into startups but also to invest in exceptional talent capable of shaping Egypt’s future.

Safi outlined the investment plan, emphasizing a focus on promising companies with robust technological and AI-driven solutions to societal challenges.

3. Apple Watch import ban temporarily halted

A day following the initiation of a U.S. import ban on Apple Watch, an appeals court has implemented a temporary pause in response to an emergency request filed by Apple with the U.S. Court of Appeals.

The ban revolves around alleged trademark infringement related to the wearable’s pulse oximetry sensor, as asserted by Southern California health tech company Masimo.

Masimo has additionally accused Apple of recruiting its employees to develop the blood oxygen sensor, introduced in 2020 with the Watch Series 6.

In a statement provided to journalists, Apple noted that its products are available for purchase.

It reads: “We are delighted to reintroduce the full Apple Watch lineup to customers in time for the new year. Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, featuring the blood oxygen feature, will once again be available for purchase in the United States at Apple Stores starting today and from apple.com tomorrow by 12 pm PT.”

The company emphasized its dedicated efforts in developing technology for users’ health, wellness, and safety, expressing satisfaction with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit’s decision to stay the exclusion order while considering Apple’s request for a complete appeal.

Trivia Answer: Control C

To copy text or data is to create a duplicate in the system clipboard. Once you’ve copied something, you can paste it into another part of the same document, another document in the same program, or another program entirely.

Copying data is similar to cutting it, but cutting removes the data from its original spot, and copying it leaves it in place. You can select the Copy command from a program’s Edit menu or use the keyboard shortcut Control + C (on Windows) / Command + C (on macOS).

